Fallbrook Senior Softball playing final season of the year

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

