Jennifer Jane Bow, "Jenny, " lived May 25, 1985, to Nov. 16, 2023.

Jenny was a young mother who loved playing softball for FUHS from 1999-2003. She played and coached fastpitch softball for Green Machine throughout Indian Country. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her children excel in sports.

It should be no surprise that's where she fell ill, supporting her children at their games. There's no other place in the world she would want to have been.

Born in Fallbrook, California, she was raised on the Pala Indian Reservation.

Jenny is survived by her five children, Landon, Manda Presley, Ashlynn, Natalie, and Bubba; her sisters, Allison, Ashley, Jessica, and Lorenda, and her loving parents, Lawrence and Brenda Bow.

Jenny was preceded in death by her brother Larry and sister Amanda.

A viewing will be Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 4-8 p.m. at Berry Bell & Hall Mortuary, 333 N Vine St., Fallbrook.

The Rosary will be Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Mission San Antonio de Pala, 11798 Pala Mission Road.

A Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Mission San Antonio de Pala with burial immediately following Mass at Old Pala Cemetery, Pala Indian Reservation. Lunch will follow at Pala Administration Building.