Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

NCFPD approves pre-paid purchase agreement for Type 1 fire engine

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/29/2023 at 6:35pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District approved a purchase agreement for a new Pierce Type 1 fire engine.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Nov. 14 to purchase the engine from South Coast Fire Equipment, Inc. Although the fire engine will not be delivered until 2027, the NCFPD board approved pre-payment which will cost the district $975,256.89 including sales tax and fees.

“That will ultimately save the district over $150,000,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

Type 1 trucks are designed to support urban, rural, and suburban fire departments and car...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023