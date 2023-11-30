NCFPD approves pre-paid purchase agreement for Type 1 fire engine

Joe Naiman

The North County Fire Protection District approved a purchase agreement for a new Pierce Type 1 fire engine.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Nov. 14 to purchase the engine from South Coast Fire Equipment, Inc. Although the fire engine will not be delivered until 2027, the NCFPD board approved pre-payment which will cost the district $975,256.89 including sales tax and fees.

“That will ultimately save the district over $150,000,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

Type 1 trucks are designed to support urban, rural, and suburban fire departments and car...