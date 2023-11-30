New FAA gallery coming soon

The FAA's The Gallery is moving to 119 Main Ave. in time for a Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 2.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Artist Association is excited to announce that it is moving The FAA Gallery back to Main Avenue, located in the middle of the block at 119 Main Ave.

Preparations, painting, and arranging are in full swing to have the doors open for a preview of the new The FAA Gallery location with an upcoming Holiday Bazaar to be held Saturday, Dec. 2.

Individual participating artists will each have a table to display smaller and affordable unique works of fine art, hand crafted holiday cards, jewelry, and ornaments. This is a great opportunity to pick up some beautiful artistic gifts at great prices.

Also, on display by Wednesday, Dec. 6, will be the December Monthly Art Show, hung and ready to enjoy. The take-in for the show is Monday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All members are welcome to submit their art. Take-in forms and instructions can be found at http://www.Fallbrookartassoc.org. The Art Show Reception is open to the public and will happen Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Come by for refreshments and meet the artists for the first art show at the new location.

FAA's monthly general meeting will still be held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. This month's meeting will be a Holiday Potluck get together for members on Dec 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FAA has a new art show every month at The Gallery which is open to all members and guest artists. Spring and Fall Open Juried Shows happen twice a year. Details can be found at http://www.fallbrookartassoc.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Artist Association.