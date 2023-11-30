Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Toe Tappers return to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 8:27pm

The Toe Tappers are ready for their Christmas show. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Toe Tappers will perform their Christmas show at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, Dec. 14, at 11:15 a.m.

Fallbrook resident Marilyn Halder is one of the Tappers and her husband, retired Adm. Bob Halder, is the MC. They have performed all over North County in the past, including at the Hilltop Center.

The show at the community center is part of the Fallbrook Senior Center's Christmas/December birthdays lunch. The suggested contribution for the lunch is $5 for seniors 50 and older. There is a $10 charge for non-seniors. The show is free.

