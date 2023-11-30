Toe Tappers return to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Toe Tappers will perform their Christmas show at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, Dec. 14, at 11:15 a.m.

Fallbrook resident Marilyn Halder is one of the Tappers and her husband, retired Adm. Bob Halder, is the MC. They have performed all over North County in the past, including at the Hilltop Center.

The show at the community center is part of the Fallbrook Senior Center's Christmas/December birthdays lunch. The suggested contribution for the lunch is $5 for seniors 50 and older. There is a $10 charge for non-seniors. The show is free.

