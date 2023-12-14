Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

RMWD approves change order for Live Oak Park bridge brackets and pipe supports

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:26pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District and Hazard Construction reached an agreement on compensation for change orders on the project to relocate the Rainbow water mains along the Live Oak Park bridge, and the Rainbow board approved a change order compensation agreement Dec. 5.

The 5-0 vote approves a change order with Hazard Construction for $232,500. The change order agreement also modifies the work completion date. The work was to have been completed Sept. 8 prior to delays caused by the County of San Diego and now has a completion date of Feb. 6, 2024.

