Vallecitos School District classified substitutes given pay raise

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Dec. 5 meeting of the Vallecitos School District board included increased compensation of approximately 50 cents per hour for substitute classified employees.

The board voted 3-0, with Chris Howells absent and one vacant seat, to approve the revised salary schedule. “This is to bump the pay for our substitute employees,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Meliton Sanchez, who is also the district’s chief business officer.

The pay for specific groups of classified employees is based on experience steps, and the salary schedule has 22 of...