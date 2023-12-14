New year will bring expanded Medi-Cal coverage to people ages 26-49

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

Starting Jan. 1, more San Diegans will be eligible for full Medi-Cal coverage. A new state law gives full Medi-Cal coverage to adults ages 26-49, regardless of immigration status.

"Expanding Medi-Cal to cover younger adults is desperately needed in such difficult financial times. Providing a safety net to our most vulnerable neighbors is incredibly important and builds the opportunity for San Diegans to thrive," said Rick Wanne, Director of Self Sufficiency Services in the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

All...