Julie Norberg departed this world on Nov. 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Her journey's end brings both sorrow and gratitude for the profound impact she had on the lives she touched.

Born on March 10, 1940, Julie was a loving wife to Paul Norberg, a devoted mother to her daughter, Debby Kirkwood, and sons, Brian Caspino and David Caspino. Her family grew to include her beloved son-in-law, Fred Kirkwood, and cherished daughter-in-law, Michelle Glover. Julie's heart swelled with pride and joy for her grandchildren; Alex, Ashley, Mason, Parker, Landon, and Briana who brought boundless happiness into her life.

In her final days, Julie found solace in the company of her sisters, Peggy Maddock and Patti Conlin, who stood by her side with unwavering support and love. The bonds of sisterhood remained unbroken, a testament to the enduring strength of family. Surrounded by the embrace of friends, Julie drew comfort from the presence of her best friend, Mary Ann Moore, and the shared camaraderie of her AAUW friends.

Julie was born in East Lansing Michigan to Charles and Mary Ellen Conlin. The family moved to Oakland when she was a teenager. She graduated from Piedmont HS and received her degree in Mathematics from UC Berkeley. She moved to LA in 1968 to work as a software engineer. There were few women working in this field at the time.

A woman of extraordinary intelligence, a Mensa member and math genius, she helped develop one of the first missile air defense systems. She was instrumental in securing a lucrative government contract to sell the missile air defense system to other countries. She was responsible for training high ranking military officers. Her contributions were not only limited to the workplace; she was a devoted mother to her children, and her home was always filled with laughter, love, and warmth.

In 1991, she met her soul mate, Paul, it was love at first site. They married in 1994. They loved to hike, gaze at stars, spend time in Hawaii with family, travel around the world and entertain. She retired in 2005 and moved to Fallbrook.

She immersed herself in the community. She served as treasurer and co-president for AAUW where she cultivated many new friendships. She mentored HS students. She enjoyed her movie group and book club. She volunteered regularly for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and was a founding member of the Native Plant Restoration Team. Her true passion was music, she was in the choir at St. Peter's Church and the Fallbrook Chorale. She sang with Rita Coolidge at a concert in Fallbrook.

Julie's legacy lives on in the hearts of her survivors: her devoted husband, Paul Norberg; her siblings, Patti, Peggy, and Chuck; her four children whose lives she enriched immeasurably, and her six grandchildren, who will carry forth her legacy.

Julie Norberg will be fondly remembered for her loving spirit, contagious laugh, and remarkable intelligence. Her impact on the lives of those around her is immeasurable, and she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and wisdom that will continue to inspire and uplift. As her last selfless act, she donated her body to UCSD Medical Center for medical research.

A celebration of Julie's life will be held on Jan. 4, 2024, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fallbrook, the service will begin at 11:00 followed by a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fallbrook AAUW or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.