Pepper Tree/Calavo speed limit to be lowered

 
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:51pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The speed limit on Pepper Tree Lane and Calavo Road between McDonald Road and Stage Coach Lane will be lowered.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Wednesday, Dec. 6, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, approved the first reading and introduction of an ordinance to reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph and certify the new speed limit for radar enforcement. The second reading and adoption of the ordinance is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10. If the second reading and adoption is approved the new speed limit for the 0.55-mile segment will be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

