Rodriguez earns dean's list honor at Lee University
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 8:46pm
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Lee University announces that Aaliyah Rodriguez of Fallbrook has earned dean's list honors during the fall 2023 semester.
Dean's list recognition is earned by full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.
Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
Submitted by Lee University.
