Rodriguez earns dean's list honor at Lee University

 
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Lee University announces that Aaliyah Rodriguez of Fallbrook has earned dean's list honors during the fall 2023 semester.

Dean's list recognition is earned by full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Submitted by Lee University.

 

