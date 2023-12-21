Supervisors increase security bond amount, grant time extension for Palisades Estates

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an increase of the security bond amount for the Palisades Estates subdivision which includes a portion of the Bonsall Community Planning Area while also extending the time to complete the required improvements.

The supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday, Dec. 6, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, to approve the amendment to the security agreement. The time extension creates a Dec. 6, 2025, deadline to complete the infrastructure improvements although homes or other lot improvements themselves are not required to b...