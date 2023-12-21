Tommy's Restaurant
Tom Frew
Courtesy of the Fallbrook Historical Society
Tommy was Thomas Elias Morris (1878-1966), an England born long-time resident of Fallbrook. The first mention of Tommy's Restaurant is when the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce announced a luncheon meeting at Tommy's on October 22, 1935. (1)
Tommy's began as a small café renting a narrow space in what was then known as the Tiffany building just a few feet away from the coffee shop located in the southeast corner of the older 1930 El Real hotel. (2)
Tommy's sat on the less savory side of Main Ave. On the south side of the restaurant was a...
