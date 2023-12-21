Voices for Children: Help create a happier holiday season for children in foster care as a CASA

SAN DIEGO – For many people, the holiday season is full of excitement, celebration, family, warmth and community. Voices for Children urged the community to support children in foster care in their community who are spending the holidays away from those they love and consider how each person can make a difference. Voices for Children recruits and trains caring volunteers, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, to provide supportive services for youth in foster care and advocate for their needs.

“Sadly, for the children we serve, the holidays can evoke complicated feelings and...