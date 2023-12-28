Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

4 ways to trim costs on winter utility bills

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:41pm



FALLBROOK – As many Americans are taking second jobs to fight inflation, cutting costs on bills is a necessity this winter.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, over three-quarters of Americans or 76% are decorating their homes this holiday season – likely increasing their electricity bills, too.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,634 U.S.-based adults, aged 18 and over.

To help manage utility costs this season, try these four tips from Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Review your budget regularly.

“Since utility bills fluctuate monthly,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023