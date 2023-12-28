4 ways to trim costs on winter utility bills

FALLBROOK – As many Americans are taking second jobs to fight inflation, cutting costs on bills is a necessity this winter.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, over three-quarters of Americans or 76% are decorating their homes this holiday season – likely increasing their electricity bills, too.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,634 U.S.-based adults, aged 18 and over.

To help manage utility costs this season, try these four tips from Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Review your budget regularly.

“Since utility bills fluctuate monthly,...