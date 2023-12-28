Federal grant to help house families and youth in foster care at risk of homelessness

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) were in San Diego Dec. 19 to present the county with a $1.1 million grant that will fund 49 new housing vouchers for families and youth in foster care and at risk of homelessness.

The county received the third largest award from HUD’s $10 million total among 13 housing authorities around the country. Nationwide, the grants will fund 625 vouchers and are part of HUD’s Family Unification Program.

The vouchers are available to two groups, families a...