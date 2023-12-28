Hope Clinic for Women reviews 2023

Justin Springston presents" Gun Safety and Emergency Preparedness" to young dads and their coaches at one of Hope Clinic's Fatherhood Program Guy's Night Out events at the Fallbrook Health and Wellness Center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In 2023, at 1,040 client visits, Hope Clinic for Women (HCW) provided over 4,620 free services valued at more than $678,000. Women's services included pregnancy tests, maternity and infant resources, ultrasounds, abortion pill reversals, parenting classes, and mentoring.

In June 2023, HCW initiated new fatherhood programming for dads and dads-to-be that included weekly coaching visits and a monthly Guy's Night Out event where all coaches and dads met for pizza and wings, hosted special speakers, or held a corn hole tournament.

All client and patient services were at no cost to...