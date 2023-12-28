Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Hope Clinic for Women reviews 2023

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:10pm

Justin Springston presents" Gun Safety and Emergency Preparedness" to young dads and their coaches at one of Hope Clinic's Fatherhood Program Guy's Night Out events at the Fallbrook Health and Wellness Center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In 2023, at 1,040 client visits, Hope Clinic for Women (HCW) provided over 4,620 free services valued at more than $678,000. Women's services included pregnancy tests, maternity and infant resources, ultrasounds, abortion pill reversals, parenting classes, and mentoring.

In June 2023, HCW initiated new fatherhood programming for dads and dads-to-be that included weekly coaching visits and a monthly Guy's Night Out event where all coaches and dads met for pizza and wings, hosted special speakers, or held a corn hole tournament.

All client and patient services were at no cost to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023