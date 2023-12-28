Hope Clinic for Women reviews 2023
FALLBROOK – In 2023, at 1,040 client visits, Hope Clinic for Women (HCW) provided over 4,620 free services valued at more than $678,000. Women's services included pregnancy tests, maternity and infant resources, ultrasounds, abortion pill reversals, parenting classes, and mentoring.
In June 2023, HCW initiated new fatherhood programming for dads and dads-to-be that included weekly coaching visits and a monthly Guy's Night Out event where all coaches and dads met for pizza and wings, hosted special speakers, or held a corn hole tournament.
All client and patient services were at no cost to...
