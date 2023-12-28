Invasive tree pests are out in the landscapes
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 4:17pm
Roger Boddaert
Special to the Village News
Beware of these bugs in your trees out in the garden setting, for they are invading more ornamental trees these days. The word “bug" has been around since ancient times, but as the climate and weather change, new insects are moving northward with the warming climate and attacking a wide range of ornamental trees and plants...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)