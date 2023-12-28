Temecula Valley Hospital receives the 2024 Women's Choice Award as one of America's best hospitals for patient safety
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:15pm
TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital was named one of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety by the Women's Choice Award, America's trusted referral source for the best in health care. The award signifies that TVH is in the top 4% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals for patient safety in safe surgery practices and lower rates for complications and infections.
"Not all hospitals can say they are the safest in the country, and by identifying those who are, the Women's Choice Award is helping the female consumer identify the hospitals in her community that are dedicated to creat...
