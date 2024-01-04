Brunch to feature cooking demo and a talk on emergencies

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection has a fun program to start off the New Year, along with a delicious brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens.

Karen Houghton RN, BSN, will provide a cooking demonstration using a few of her favorite simple, plant-based recipes that are healthy and delicious, and she will give out samples. Her book will also be available for purchase.

Houghton is a health educator from Fallbrook. She has lectured on health and conducted vegetarian cooking classes in Southern California, as well as numerous locations in the United States. She discovered the benefits of a healthy diet early in her life and decided that healthy food could be very tasty.

Her husband and sons have been the beneficiaries of her passion for making healthy food taste great! Houghton's cooking show, "Naturally Gourmet," has aired on DirectTV for several years.

Her beautifully illustrated cookbook, "Naturally Gourmet" is full of tasty recipes that are simple to make. Responses to the TV shows and cookbook are very gratifying as her goal is to help people enjoy a healthy life to the fullest.

Guest speaker Cheryl Lynn Edmond is a former police dispatcher, noted speaker, leadership trainer and author; she asks: "911...What is your emergency?"

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Event sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.