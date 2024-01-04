Supervisor Desmond to speak at Human Trafficking Awareness Event and Walk Jan. 27

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to their 18th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and Event Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Drive, in Vista.

This year’s guest speaker will be San Diego District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, who has been a vocal advocate of local efforts to fight human trafficking. There will be information tables from several organizations including Alabaster Jar, Women’s Resource Center and One Safe Place.

Desmond will speak at 10:30 a.m. and the walk will commence at 11 a.m., with participants walking down Melrose Drive about 1-1/2 miles round-trip from the church. Water and “Stop Trafficking” signs will be provided and the event is free to the public. Online registration is requested but not required at http://bit.ly/3Yl7TT4.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and similar events are being held throughout the county. For more information, visit http://soroptimistvista.org or email [email protected] or call 760-683-9427.

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista.