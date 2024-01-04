'Beginnings' and 'Story Torsos' bring new art to the library
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 5:21pm
FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library present two new art exhibits. “Beginnings” in the Community Room and “Story Torsos” on the Reading Patio will be on display from Jan. 16 to March 15.
The beginning of a new year, new career, new love, new start, new life. The art show in the Community Room hosts 15 exceptional artists from West Coast Drawing. These...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)