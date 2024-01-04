California's green lawn care law: What you need to know

Amanda Shiffler

Lawn Care

Homeowners in California are about to undergo a significant change in how landscaping is done. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, homeowners and lawn care and landscaping professionals can no longer purchase gas-powered lawn and garden equipment from California retailers.

The new legislation aims to reduce the harmful air quality endangering the health of residents across the state. As the first state law of its kind, it does present weighty implications for anyone needing to buy a new mower, leaf blower, trimmer or chainsaw.

Highlights of the new law include barring the s...