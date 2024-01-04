Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County's Free4Me Program recognized with award

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2024 at 2:30pm

The County of San Diego's Free4Me program provides free menstrual products in county bathrooms, including the one at Fallbrook Library. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego's Free4Me program was awarded the 2023 California State Association of Counties Challenge Award. The program provides free menstrual products in County bathrooms.

The Challenge Awards is an annual celebration recognizing innovative and creative programs across the state.

Nearly two-thirds of low-income people in the United States report being unable to afford menstrual products at some point during the previous year and have faced a decision between purchasing food or other necessities and menstrual produc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2024 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024