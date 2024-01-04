County's Free4Me Program recognized with award

The County of San Diego's Free4Me program provides free menstrual products in county bathrooms, including the one at Fallbrook Library. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego's Free4Me program was awarded the 2023 California State Association of Counties Challenge Award. The program provides free menstrual products in County bathrooms.

The Challenge Awards is an annual celebration recognizing innovative and creative programs across the state.

Nearly two-thirds of low-income people in the United States report being unable to afford menstrual products at some point during the previous year and have faced a decision between purchasing food or other necessities and menstrual produc...