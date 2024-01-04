County's Free4Me Program recognized with award
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 2:30pm
Cassie N. Saunders
County of San Diego Communications Office
The County of San Diego's Free4Me program was awarded the 2023 California State Association of Counties Challenge Award. The program provides free menstrual products in County bathrooms.
The Challenge Awards is an annual celebration recognizing innovative and creative programs across the state.
Nearly two-thirds of low-income people in the United States report being unable to afford menstrual products at some point during the previous year and have faced a decision between purchasing food or other necessities and menstrual produc...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)