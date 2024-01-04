TrueCare places in top 20% of health centers for clinical quality excellence

SAN MARCOS – TrueCare, a nonprofit community-based health center serving San Diego and Riverside counties, has been honored with the Health Center Quality Leader (HCQL) Silver badge for achieving the best overall clinical quality performance and improving health outcomes for patients in rural and underserved communities.

This distinction is awarded to the top 20% of health centers nationwide by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

HRSA awards Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges to health centers th...