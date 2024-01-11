Get ready to prune roses next month

Happy New Year – let's hope for ideal rose growing weather for 2024. We finally got a December with the needed winter chill to help roses have a dormancy period.

This month I'm going to help you get ready for the major late-winter pruning you should do in late January to late February. (I'll provide details on pruning in my February column.)

To get you started before that, plan to attend a pruning demonstration. Check the newspaper and nursery websites for one in your area. This will be a great opportunity to get your questions answered and boost your confidence. You can also wish to ch...