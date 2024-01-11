Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

More than one-third of Christmas tree home fires occur in January

Last updated Jan 11, 2024 2:15pm0
SAN DIEGO COUNTY – More than one-third, or 34%, of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association encouraged everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, said. “The longer Christm...

