More than one-third of Christmas tree home fires occur in January

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – More than one-third, or 34%, of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association encouraged everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, said. “The longer Christm...