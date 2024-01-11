Parkinson's Support Group to learn about sound healing

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group (NCPSG) Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting is held at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center 1636 E. Mission Road.

The guest speaker will be Daniel Ide - CHT, MNLP, RADT, who will talk about the “Benefits of Sound Healing/Claim Your Power.”

Ide is a fellow within the recovery community and a long time educator with an eclectic history of study, training and experience in the arts, sciences, and complimentary healing practi...