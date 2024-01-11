Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Silvergate Fallbrook unveils two new apartment home designs

Jan 11, 2024
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Patricia Slaughter, left, and Jean Slaughter are two of Silvergate Fallbrook's newest residents.

count

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook announces the launch of two new innovative apartment home models specifically designed to meet the modern needs and updated preferences of today's discerning seniors.

These thoughtfully crafted residences feature an all-new open kitchen concept which is rarely found in senior living or the Fallbrook marketplace. These luxury designs mark the latest in a series of upgraded room conversions the community has undertaken in recent years in order to meet the evolving needs of downsizing seniors.

New apartment designs reflect changing needs expressed by seniors...

