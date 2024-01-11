Workers of the Week manage phone service

Village News/David Landry photo count
T-Mobile store manager Mario Perez, right, and retail store representative Kaden LaMare, center, talk with store customer Bryan Chocoteco, a Marine stationed at Washington State Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, about replacing his phone that wasn't working. With six years' experience with T-Mobile, Perez has a goal to someday become the next district and/or territorial manager. LaMare's goal is providing 100% customer service satisfaction and someday becoming the next T-Mobile store manager. Currently he owns a small part time business called WCoastSucculents. Fallbrook's T-Mobile location is at 1139 South Mission Road Fallbrook.
