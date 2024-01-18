Developers needed for senior affordable housing development in Escondido

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego is accepting requests for proposal from developers interested in constructing affordable housing for seniors on county-owned land in Escondido. The deadline to submit questions is Feb. 2 at 5 p.m., and the deadline to submit proposals is March 1.

The development will be located at 620 East Valley Parkway and every unit will be affordable housing. The Board of Supervisors approved the use of the county property for the development last year.

Applicants should have experience and resources to successfully de...