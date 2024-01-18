Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fun loving trickster is looking for a family

Gable is a very curious and clever terrier mix who is small and solid. He weighs about 20 lbs. Gable loves to play and is a fun loving trickster. He was rescued with his four siblings and mother at about 10 weeks old. All have found homes except Gable, who has been at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary for over a year now simply because at first meeting he is very cautious and he'd rather watch you from a distance. We call Gable our ambassador to all dogs, since he is so gentle and gets along with all dogs large or small. Gable is looking for the perfect, patient, loving family. To meet Gable, email [email protected].

