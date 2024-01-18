Mindful Beginnings: The importance of prioritizing mental health in your New Year's resolutions

Rhonda L. Randall, D.O.

Special to the Village News

With the New Year here, many are still considering what will be on their list of resolutions, and mental health should be top of mind.

A recent study shows that in 2023, one of the highest reported New Year's resolutions was to improve mental health (36%), reflecting a growing recognition of mental well-being as pivotal to our overall quality of life and highlighting a collective commitment to prioritize self-care and emotional resilience in the coming year.

The state of mental health in America continues to decline, with a mere 31% of Ame...