New pilot program for seniors approved by County Board of Supervisors

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a pilot program to create housemate matches between lower-income older adults and locals with a spare bedroom, Jan. 9.

The two-year pilot program was created to address growing homelessness among older adults. The 2023 Point-in-Time Count revealed the number of older adults aged 55 and older experiencing homelessness increased by 29% from the previous year.

The program will match a minimum of 50 older adults – people 55 years or older – with appropriate households who sign...