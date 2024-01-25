FUESD Winter Camp turns La Paloma Elementary into a creative haven

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District celebrated the FUESD Winter Camp, an initiative orchestrated by the FUESD Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

Designed for kindergarten through sixth-grade students, the camp provided an immersive experience during the winter break for FUESD students at La Paloma Elementary School.

The winter camp served as a canvas for students to explore diverse art forms, offering an extensive range of classes and clubs tailored to individual interests. From the strokes of watercolor painting to the rhythms of music and dance, the sculpting of creative forms and a plethora of engaging activities, the camp aimed to nurture creativity and foster skill development among the participants.

"The FUESD winter camp provided an exceptional platform for students to express themselves through various art forms. It aimed to inspire imagination, nurture talents and offer a unique avenue for learning during the winter recess," Lilly Perez, director of the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program at FUESD, said.

Amidst the creative endeavors, the camp incorporated holiday-themed crafts, allowing students to infuse their artistic pursuits with the festive essence of the season.

Students also delved into literature through the "Reader's Theater," a dedicated space that encouraged students to immerse themselves in the joy of reading, fostering a deep appreciation for stories and the holiday season.

The "Reader's Theater" sessions were designed to encourage students to explore the magic of storytelling, allowing them to enact narratives, scripts and holiday-themed tales. Through these activities, students enhanced their reading skills and developed confidence in public speaking, creativity in interpreting characters and a love for literature.

Beyond the creative workshops, the FUESD winter camp was a hub of outdoor energy, catering to students' love for sports and outdoor activities. From field games like inflatable ax throwing to competitions in field hockey and basketball, students honed their skills, fostered teamwork and embraced the joy of healthy competition, showcasing their athletic prowess in a supportive and encouraging environment.

The school district said this season's winter camp stands as a testament to FUESD's dedication to providing diverse and enriching educational experiences beyond traditional classroom settings.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.