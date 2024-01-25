Palomar College academic programs receive EDC verification

SAN MARCOS – The San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC) recently verified two Palomar College academic programs, the Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and the Computer Science program which offers both an Associate of Science and a Certificate of Achievement. Verified Programs are those recognized for quality education and training for in-demand jobs within the San Diego County economy.

The Associate of Science in Cybersecurity program focuses on fostering proficiency in computer, network, and application security to guarantee the safeguarding of enterprise computing and information systems infrastructure. Students pursuing an Associate of Science and Certificate of Achievement in Computer Science gain skills needed to enter the workforce as a software developer.

The evaluation process is run by Advancing San Diego, a program of EDC’s Talent Initiatives. The intention of the process is to increase the production of skilled workers in San Diego while prioritizing historically underrepresented populations.

Every year education programs throughout the region apply for status as a Verified Program. The application is a combination of written and presented assessments where employers evaluate program performance in five areas, all of which ensure consistent delivery of education that aligns with job market demands.

The rigorous application process for these two programs was led by the respective Palomar College faculty. “Palomar College and our students are very fortunate to have such talented and dedicated faculty. They actively pursued the path to verification, which benefits our students and the regional workforce,” said Dr. Tina Recalde, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction.

As Palomar College refines current programs and develops new ones, faculty and administrators review the needs of industry through active research and engagement with leaders throughout the region. In addition, continuous collaboration with high school guidance counselors and principals has proven to be beneficial in reaching students of diverse backgrounds who show interest in specific fields.

Throughout the academic year, Palomar College hosts a number of “trade days” for high school students and others who are interested in specific industries. Many of these events bring hundreds of prospective students to meet faculty, engage in hands-on demonstrations, and initiate their path to Palomar College.

For more information on career training programs, visit the Palomar College Career Education website, https://www.palomar.edu/careereducation/.

Submitted by Palomar College.