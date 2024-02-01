Adicoff named to Mississippi State University's fall 2023 president's list

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Rebekkah Adicoff of Bonsall is among 4,503 students named to the Mississippi State University fall 2023 president’s list.

Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better GPA, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

For more information, visit http://www.msstate.edu.

Submitted by Mississippi State University.