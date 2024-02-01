Hanlon named to University of Alabama fall 2023 dean's list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. â€“ Stephanie Hanlon of Fallbrook was named to The University of Alabama deanâ€™s list for fall semester 2023.

The university named 13,950 students to the deanâ€™s list during the fall semester 2023 who earned an academic record of 3.5 or above or the presidentâ€™s list with an academic record of 4.0. The UA deanâ€™s and presidentâ€™s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Submitted by University of Alabama.