Hanlon named to University of Alabama fall 2023 dean's list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Stephanie Hanlon of Fallbrook was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for fall semester 2023.

The university named 13,950 students to the dean’s list during the fall semester 2023 who earned an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0. The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Submitted by University of Alabama.