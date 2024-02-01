Joellen Beckstrom Maddock was 100 years old when she passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2023, in her home surrounded by family. Joellen was born on Oct. 8, 1923, to Ruth and Lawrence Beckstrom in Los Angeles, California.

She grew up in Los Angeles and Arcadia with her brothers Andy and Eric. She graduated from Monrovia Arcadia Duarte High School and attended Occidental College. Joellen (Jo) married her husband, Jack, in 1943, and they moved to Fallbrook in 1946 where they purchased a ranch and began growing citrus and avocados.

Jo worked alongside Jack to develop their citrus and avocado groves. Their interest in growing trees eventually led to the establishment of Maddock Ranch Nursery, which is still being run by the family.

In addition to being essential to the ranch and nursery, Jo was an incredible mom to the five Maddock children, Gail, Steve, Dave, Garth, and Marla. She was generous with her time, involving herself in school activities with each of her children and also supporting them in extra activities such as sports. Jo was also active in many functions in the Fallbrook United Methodist Church.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband Jack. She is survived by her children Gail Walker (Bill), Steve Maddock (Diana), Dave Maddock, Garth Maddock (Debbie), and Marla Banks; her grandchildren Lorne (Laurel), Nathan (Miranda), and Kevan (Jayme) Walker; Sarah Follstad (Thom), Jenny Anderson, and John Maddock; Angela, Jackson, and Joel Maddock; and Joellen Banks; her great-grandchildren Will, Elliot, Azalea, Cedar, Opal, Grady, and Maeva Walker; Eden and Sophia Light; Eric, Jacob, and Lela Anderson; and many other relatives and friends.

Jo had a strong and meaningful influence on many lives. Her love, kindness, generosity, wisdom, humor, and integrity will continue to shine through the lives of those blessed by her presence in their lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jo on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of your choice.