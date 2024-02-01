Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

Seamus, age 3: "How does the baby get in the momma's belly and then how does it get out?"

(Mom pauses to think; unsure how to answer.)

Seamus: "Does he walk, drive, ride a bike...?"

__________________

Seamus, age 3: "Momma are you finking about what I'm finking about?"

Mom: "Well that depends; what are you thinking about?"

Seamus: "Nofing."

___________________

Nanny: "I'm feeling a little under the weather."

Jameson, age 5: "Do you have the flu or diabetes?

