Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

Seamus, age 3: "How does the baby get in the momma's belly and then how does it get out?"

(Mom pauses to think; unsure how to answer.)

Seamus: "Does he walk, drive, ride a bike...?"

__________________

Seamus, age 3: "Momma are you finking about what I'm finking about?"

Mom: "Well that depends; what are you thinking about?"

Seamus: "Nofing."

___________________

Nanny: "I'm feeling a little under the weather."

Jameson, age 5: "Do you have the flu or diabetes?