'Show Our Veterans Some Love Fundraiser' runs throughout February

FALLBROOK – In a heartfelt initiative to express gratitude and support for local veterans and military, the Fallbrook American Legion is thrilled to announce the launch of the "Show Our Veterans Some Love Fundraiser." This month-long campaign, running throughout February, aims to rally the community in giving back to those who have selflessly served our nation.

The primary beneficiary of this initiative is the Fallbrook American Legion, an organization dedicated to providing essential services and support to military and veterans. The campaign invites community members to participate by making donations and hanging valentines dedicated to veterans, creating a visual display of love and appreciation.

How to participate:

Throughout the month of February, individuals and businesses are encouraged to contribute to the fundraiser by making donations to support local veterans and military personnel. Donations can be made at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, located at 111 S. Main Ave.

This collective display in the front window of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will serve as a powerful reminder of the community's appreciation for the sacrifices made by our military/veterans.

By participating in this fundraiser, the community not only expresses gratitude to veterans but also contributes to the vital programs and services provided by the Fallbrook American Legion.

For further information, contact the Fallbrook American Legion through http://www.americanlegion776.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook American Legion.