Bonsall Rotary honors BHS student Paola Santos Marquez

BONSALL – The philanthropically minded Bonsall Rotary Club honored Bonsall High School student Paola Santos Marquez at their weekly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18. A junior at BHS, Marquez was recognized for her outstanding academic achievements as well as her leadership and generous spirit.

Marquez, who is part of the multilingual learner community, takes part in the BHS Ballet Folklorico group, the Spanish Club, Speech & Debate team, and Mock Trial. "Paola is a dream student. She not only is conscientious and motivated, but she makes room to look out for others," commented her former English teacher.

One memorable experience Marquez shared since being at BHS was a recent performance at the Bonsall High/Sullivan Middle School Cultural Night. There Marquez and a friend performed a dance, choreographed by the resourceful junior.

"I was really nervous about the dance I choreographed..., our hard work in practicing paid off with the help of the Superintendent, Mr. Clevenger. I am forever thankful for him being there because he made the dance go smoother than we could have ever imagined. We made the dance to have some audience participation and Mr. Clevenger was the first person to clap along and keep the amazing vibe throughout the performance."

Marquez is currently taking Early College classes at Palomar through the Bonsall High School Early College program at Palomar. The Early College program at Bonsall is unique in that high school students are driven to their classes by the Bonsall School District.

Their tuition and books are also covered by the district which helps many students experience college while still in high school. Next year, Marquez is excited to apply for colleges and is going to also take AP Government.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.