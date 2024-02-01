Deadly train collision under investigation

An investigation is underway after a deadly train collision occurred on the Sprinter train tracks between Vista Village Dr. and Guajome St in the city of Vista.

The train collision occurred at approximately 4:59 a.m., near mile post marker 109.5, on North County Transit District train tracks that travel from Oceanside Transit Center to the Escondido Transit Center. Sheriff's Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station and fire personnel responded to the scene and declared the involved subject deceased from obvious signs of death due to the injuries he sustained.

The Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit (TEU) investigates incidents that occur along the routes of the North County Transit District. San Diego Sheriff's Department TEU responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The Medical Examiner's Office will make a positive identification of the involved subject, as well as determine cause and manner of death pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.