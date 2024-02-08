California experiences third-worst teacher shortage in the U.S., new report reveals

GEORGIA – ProCare Therapy, a leading school therapy and teacher staffing agency, conducted an analysis of the ongoing teacher shortage crisis to raise awareness of the impact teachers have on the quality of education students receive.

Nevada, Utah, and California have the highest teacher shortages. The new report highlights that elementary, language arts, social studies, and physical education teachers are most in demand.

California has the third-highest rate of teacher shortages in the country, with a ratio of one teacher to 21 students. California follows Utah and Nevada, where teacher-student ratios are one teacher per 22 and 25 students, respectively.

California has a teacher shortage area for elementary education teachers, language arts teachers (grades 5-12), social studies teachers (grades 5-12) and physical education teachers (grades K-12).

A decrease in individuals entering the profession plays a large role in California’s teacher shortages, with the number of new teacher credentials issued by the state falling by 16% in recent years.

ProCare Therapy's report, which utilizes internal data and information from official federal public data sources, highlights the states with the most critical shortages:

Demand for teachers is expected to grow nationwide, and The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) projects a deficit of roughly 200,000 public school teachers by the 2025-26 school year. To alleviate the issue, districts nationwide are adopting various solutions such as recruitment initiatives, retention strategies, higher teacher salaries, student loan forgiveness, and placing substitutes, paraprofessionals, and traveling educators in roles.

Stephanie Morris, Senior Vice President of ProCare Therapy, commented, “ProCare Therapy's mission is to provide the best possible support for schools and their students. The teacher shortage crisis has far-reaching consequences, including larger class sizes, decreased student performance and increased teacher workload. We are dedicated to raising awareness about the teacher shortage crisis and advocating for solutions that will benefit educators and ensure a brighter future for students.”

ProCare Therapy aims to help schools bridge the gap caused by teacher shortages with traveling, temporary and permanent placements to teletherapy and special education support. For more information about ProCare Therapy and efforts to combat the teacher shortage crisis, visit http://www.procaretherapy.com.

Submitted by ProCare Therapy.