County advertises for bids to resurface 24 Greater Fallbrook road segments

San Diego County approved the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of contracts to resurface road segments throughout the county including 24 road segments in Greater Fallbrook.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Wednesday, Jan. 24, to authorize the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise and award multiple construction contracts and to take other actions related to contracting for asphalt concrete overlay and slurry seal treatment projects on the roads. The list covers both county roads and Permanent Road Division zones which are funded by property owners and maintained by the county. The road segments include 11 in Fallbrook, six in Rainbow, four in Pauma Valley and three in Bonsall.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act was passed by the state legislature in 2017 and raised the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon while raising annual vehicle registration fees from $25 to $175 based on vehicle value. The stipulations require that local governments submit a list of projects to be funded by Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue to the California Transportation Commission.

On June 14, 2023, the county supervisors adopted a resolution with the list of projects to be funded by fiscal year 2023-2024 Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue. The California Transportation Commission allows program changes and the county’s Department of Public Works followed the preliminary list with a thorough design process including in-depth road reviews and consulting with community groups, utilities and other stakeholders.

The information collected during the design phase was used to develop the final list. On a countywide basis, the road segments to be resurfaced in the contract total 100.45 miles of public roads and 3.64 miles of PRD zone roads.

DPW uses a pavement management system which incorporates field review, resident and community input and mechanical test data to determine which roads are most in need of resurfacing. The structural deterioration of pavement is measured visibly by assessing the degree and type of cracking, the surface deterioration and the surface defects. The road maintenance program also evaluates the preferred rehabilitation strategy.

Asphalt concrete pavement overlays are used for severely degraded roads with extensive cracking or potholes, although if the road has only minor cracking and no significant surface damage a thinner layer of slurry seals may be applied to protect the road. Road segments with overlay treatment have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years following the repaving. Slurry seal treatment provides a subsequent life expectancy of seven to 10 years.

Two of the Fallbrook public road segments which will be resurfaced will have a life expectancy of seven to 10 years after the slurry seal treatment is applied: 0.25 miles of Fallbrook Street from Main Avenue to Elbrook Drive and 1.15 miles of East Mission Road between Live Oak Park Road and Macadamia Drive. The other eight Fallbrook segments will have overlay treatment with a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years.

Those are the 0.39 miles of Aviation Road from Alturas Road to Mission Road, 0.13 miles of Beech Street between Mission Road and Main Avenue, 0.31 miles of College Street from Mission Road to the end of the county-maintained road, 0.97 miles of East Mission Road between Live Oak Park Road and Sterling View Drive, 0.25 miles of Elbrook Drive between Elder Street and Fallbrook Street, 0.25 miles of Elder Street between the beginning of the county-maintained road and Brandon Road, 0.04 miles of Mission Road between South Mission Road and the end of the county-maintained road and 0.65 miles of Old Highway 395 between Sterling View Drive and the Mission Road connector.

The five Rainbow public road segments will all have overlay resurfacing and a subsequent life expectancy of 10 to 15 years. The work will resurface 0.79 miles of Huffstatler Street from Rainbow Valley Boulevard to First Street, 0.08 miles of Rainbow Glen Road from Rainbow Valley Boulevard to Old Highway 395, 0.98 miles of Rainbow Valley Boulevard from Chica Street to the Riverside County line, 0.66 miles of Rainbow Valley Boulevard from Huffstatler Street to Eighth Street and 0.45 miles of Rainbow Valley Boulevard West from Rainbow Valley Boulevard to the cul-de-sac.

The Pauma Valley resurfacing will provide overlay treatment on 0.64 miles of Old Cole Grade Road from Cole Grade Road to the end of the county-maintained road, 0.47 miles of Pauma Valley Drive from Cole Grade Road to the end of Pauma Valley Drive and 0.17 miles of Spring Valley Road from Cole Grade Road to the cul-de-sac.

Slurry seal treatment with a life expectancy of seven to 10 years will be used for 2.08 miles of Gopher Canyon Road in Bonsall between Old Highway 395 and Nella Lane. An overlay treatment with a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years will be applied for 1.02 miles of Old Highway 395 in Bonsall from West Lilac Road to 350 feet south of the Interstate 15 south ingress.

The four Permanent Road Division zone road segments in Greater Fallbrook which will be resurfaced are 1.12 miles of Valle Del Sol in PRD Zone No. 95 in Bonsall between Via Puerta Del Sol and the end of Valle Del Sol, 0.70 miles of Adams Drive in PRD Zone No. 6 in Pauma Valley from Paseo Lindo to 75 feet east of Topa Road, 0.25 miles of East Fifth Street in PRD Zone No. 88 in Rainbow between Rainbow Valley Boulevard and the end of East Fifth Street, and 0.06 miles of the Davis Drive spur in PRD Zone No. 10 in Fallbrook from Davis Drive to the cul-de-sac.

The $63,254,875 total budget includes an 8 percent contingency for county-maintained roads and a 20% contingency for PRD zone roads which will allow budget for unforeseen conditions which may arise during construction. Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue will account for $55,956,372 of the funding, the half-cent TransNet sales tax will provide $5,700,000, a past-year balance in the county’s road fund will account for $523,503, previous-year PRD balance money will provide $991,901 and PRD benefit assessments and special taxes from property owners will pay for $83,899.

The construction contracts are expected to be awarded in spring 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2024 and be completed by summer 2025.