Gail Boyd (Pete) Peterson passed away from cancer on Jan. 16, 2024, at age 83 in his Lake Havasu City, Arizona home.

Born May 21, 1940, he was a California State University Fullerton graduate and held a variety of management positions with Autonetics, in California and with several commercial real estate firms in Arizona, including Evans Withycombe.

He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Judith Peterson, and daughter Shellie Peterson. He is survived by stepdaughter Deborah Woodruff and three grandsons.

Private cremation is planned.

The family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society, in his memory.