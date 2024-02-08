Sourcebook Photo Contest deadline extended to April 15

FALLBROOK – As the next Fallbrook Greater Area Sourcebook will not be published until July, the deadline for the photo contest has been extended to April 15.

Local residents can capture the beauty of Fallbrook and surrounding areas – from landscapes to popular events and submit the photos to [email protected].

Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Sourcebook with first prize receiving $100, second prize, $50 and featured photos getting a gift certificate to a local business. All printed photos will include photo credit.

Here are some of the photos submitted to last year's contest.