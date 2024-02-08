St. Peter Thrift Store features furniture

FALLBROOK – St. Peter Thrift Store is an active ministry of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish. Since the store was started, its volunteers have given back to the community through various nonprofit organizations and have provided financial assistance through their Community Assistance Program (CAP) from the sales of the generous donations they receive at the thrift store.

Their CAP’s program consists of an English and a Spanish representative. They help individuals residing in Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow, in their time of need regardless of race, nationality or social stats. Request forms are available at the thrift store and help is jus a phone call away.

The store’s staff is happy to announce that the store accepts credit card and debit care payment for purchases over $10. For more information, visit their website at https://www.stpeterthriftstore.org/. Monetary donations may be made there too.

Clothing, household items, jewelry and furniture can be donated at the store and volunteers can also pick up furniture when requested. The pieces are in good condition and ready for immediate use. The furniture is placed in various sections of the store for display.

They also accept vehicles, boats and planes. Anyone who would like to be a part of this fulfilling ministry is asked to consider volunteering for a shift Monday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or even shorter periods. It is an opportunity to meet, greet and volunteer with local residents.

St. Peter Thrift Store is located at 520 S. Main Ave. and can be reached at 760-728-7012.

Submitted by St. Peter Thrift Store.