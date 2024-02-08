Jan. 27 Chipping Day produces the most mulch

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a "chipping day" on Saturday, Jan. 27, at North County Fire Protection District Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Dr. The event supports the council's goal of helping to make Fallbrook fire safe.

Throughout the event, more than 22 residents from the Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow areas took advantage of this free event. They brought more than 47 pickup truck and trailer loads of branches, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties to have chipped/shredded into mulch.

A total of more than 40 cubic yards of material was collected and has been transferred to the San Diego Recycle Center in Clairemont for processing into processed mulch that will be distributed throughout San Diego County. This is the fifth event sponsored by the Fire Safe Council in the last 16 months. This latest event was by far the most successful chipping event to date.

In addition to supporting the chipping event, the volunteers from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton filled more than 225 sandbags that were distributed to community members to help protect their properties from water damage issues in the event of heavy rainstorms.

The event was supported by a grant from the San Diego Fire Foundation and SDG&E. The council has scheduled another "chipping day" for March 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event will take place at the corner of Aviation Road and Alturas Road.

Residents can take advantage of this free event to dispose of cut/trimmed vegetation and help make Fallbrook fire safe.

The Fire Safe Council is a nonprofit organization that meets the first Thursday of each month at the North County Fire Protection District's offices at 330 Main Ave. at 9 a.m. Visitors are welcome. The council's events can be found at https://fallbrookfiresafecouncil.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.