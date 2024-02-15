Bingo money supports 4-H, school and pet care

RAINBOW – Rainbow Valley Grange presented a check to the Fallbrook/Bonsall/Rainbow 4-H for their scholarships and programs. Jr. Grange member Ruby-Jean Varela gave a speech and asked for a donation at a meeting last year. A couple of months later, she accepted a $1000 check on behalf of the 4-H club.

The funds for the donation are from the proceeds of the grange's monthly Bingo night (fourth Thursday of the month). County regulations require that all income from Bingo be given to charities. Besides the 4-H, donations have been approved for Vallecitos School programs and for two spay/neuter vouchers for the Neuter Scooter a month for six months.

Bingo is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m., door opens at 5:30, at 2160 Rainbow Valley Blvd. Cost is $20 for 10 game sheets, six sets of numbers per sheet. Daubers are provided. Guests can bring their own snacks and drinks. Monetary prizes are awarded.

Submitted by Rainbow Valley Grange.